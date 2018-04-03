French passion

A bare paddock amongst Neerim South’s rolling hills was the blank canvas Marian and Bryce Somes searched for to bring their passion for all things French to life.

Twenty-five years later, their “French folly” has become more than a retirement dream.

Hard work turned their French inspired home into a reality; a rambling and ever-expanding garden rewards them through the seasons; and now, a memoir details their extraordinary journey.

“Picardy – An Australian garden inspired by a passion for all things French” was released this week.

It is Marian’s memoir of how she turned a sketch into a reality, and how a garden changed their lives.

The Neerim South property, named Picardy after a French province, captures Marian’s passion for France, cooking and gardening. It is, as Bryce describes, their “French folly.”

Picardy also is open to the general public this Saturday as a feature of the Jindivick Country Gardener’s Rare and Unusual Plant Fair to be held at the Jindivick Hall and surrounding gardens.