Home News French passion

French passion

Posted on by editor
A bare paddock amongst Neerim South’s rolling hills was the blank canvas Marian and Bryce Somes searched for to bring their passion for all things French to life.

A bare paddock amongst Neerim South’s rolling hills was the blank canvas Marian and Bryce Somes searched for to bring their passion for all things French to life.

A bare paddock amongst Neerim South’s rolling hills was the blank canvas Marian and Bryce Somes searched for to bring their passion for all things French to life.

Twenty-five years later, their “French folly” has become more than a retirement dream.

Hard work turned their French inspired home into a reality; a rambling and ever-expanding garden rewards them through the seasons; and now, a memoir details their extraordinary journey.

“Picardy – An Australian garden inspired by a passion for all things French” was released this week.

It is Marian’s memoir of how she turned a sketch into a reality, and how a garden changed their lives.

The Neerim South property, named Picardy after a French province, captures Marian’s passion for France, cooking and gardening.  It is, as Bryce describes, their “French folly.”

Picardy also is open to the general public this Saturday as a feature of the Jindivick Country Gardener’s Rare and Unusual Plant Fair to be held at the Jindivick Hall and surrounding gardens.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature