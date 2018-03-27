Hallora/Ellinbank claims victory

Hallora/Ellinbank needed only four overs to claim the under 16 premiership on Thursday afternoon.

Following rain delays the previous weekend, openers Daniel Simons and Will Gown completed the job against Drouin with scores of 42 not out and 38 not out respectively.

Starting on 0-60 off 10.1 overs, the Kangas finished with 0-92 off 14 overs.

It followed Drouin scoring 9-85 off their 40 overs, highlighted by a partnership from Jack McConnville (21) and Ben Dixon (11).

Early wickets to Charlie Stern (2-14), including the crucial wicket of Osseweyer for just seven, created a hole for the Hawks from which they never recovered.

It was redemption for last year’s heartache for the Hallora/Ellinbank under 16 team as they claimed the premiership.