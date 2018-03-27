Home Sport Dragons take on Strikers

Arjay Ryan gains the attention of his Bunyip Strikers opponent in the senior game on Saturday.

Drouin Dragons Soccer Club played the first round in the State Competition against Bunyip Strikers at Bellbird Park on Saturday.

Conditions were heavy underfoot due to plenty of morning rain.  However, the main pitch held up well for the two games.

Seniors

The heavy rain stopped by the time the Seniors took to the field, however, the ground was still very wet underfoot.

A good crowd braved the weather, including seven life members and past senior coaches.

The game was a physical encounter with a few yellow cards and one red card which saw a Bunyip player sent off in the second half.

Drouin Dragons kept their composure in defence, setting up the midfielders and forward structure.  Daniel Patchett kicked one goal and Alex Gregory, after playing in defence for the first half, moved into the forward line in the second half and headed a beautiful goal to seal the win.

The final score was Drouin defeated Bunyip 2-1.

