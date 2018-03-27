Home News Don’t play up in Queen St

Contractors work in Queen St, Warragul to install a security camera system that will send images directly to Warragul Police Station.

A security camera system that will send images directly to Warragul Police Station has been installed in Queen St, Warragul.

The new CCTV security camera system is expected to be operational next month and aims to create a safer environment in Queen St.

A number of high definition security cameras have been mounted in various positions between Smith and Mason Sts and into the Queen Street Park.

The $92,000 project has been funded by a grant from the federal government’s Safer Streets Program which supports local initiatives to prevent, deter and detect crime.

The footage captured by the cameras will be wirelessly transmitted to the Warragul Police Station where it will be monitored by officers and used as a valuable tool in fighting and preventing crime.

Baw Baw police services area inspector Alison Crombie welcomed the security cameras, saying police at the station would be able to monitor all activity in the area.

“We have the capability of being able to zoom in on incidents in the area.

“The cameras will enable us to read vehicle number plates and provide easy identification of any persons behaving in an unacceptable way in the area,” she said.

