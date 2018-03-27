Crime in downward trend

Crime statistics are continuing to trend downwards across the Baw Baw police services area but local police are urging community members to not be complacent about opportunistic crime such as thefts from cars.

Latest crime statistics released by the Crimes Statistics Agency showed decreases in property and deception offences in Baw Baw, but an increase in crimes against the person.

Overall crime across the Baw Baw police services area decreased 5.3 per cent for the year ending December 2017, compared to the previous year. This was lower than the state-wide figures of recorded offences which showed an 8.6 per cent decrease for the same period.

The total number of criminal incidents in Baw Baw for the 12-month period was 2767, compared to 4350 in Cardinia Shire and 9296 in Latrobe City.

Latrobe was the second highest rate of criminal incidents in the state, based on local government area, despite a 7.6 per cent decrease in crime.

The breakdown of figures showed criminal offences in Warragul and Drouin were down 5.4 and 5.6 per cent respectively while reported incidents in Trafalgar decreased 30 per cent.

Baw Baw police services inspector Alison Crombie said although there were a number of decreases in criminal incident categories, there were still a number of areas of concern including thefts from cars and residential burglaries.

Insp Crombie said targeted operations, such as the initiative to work with builders in residential estates, helped to concentrate on areas of concern.