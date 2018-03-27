Closing the health gap

Health equality for Indigenous Australians came under the spotlight at a Close The Gap event in Drouin last week.

National Close the Gap Day is an opportunity to send governments a clear message that Australians value health equality as a fundamental right for all.

Latrobe Community Health Service, West Gippsland Healthcare Group and Ramahyuck in Drouin hosted the day to provide Indigenous community members with health advice and services.

A wide range of activities and information were available including a smoothie blender bike; how to quit smoking; chronic disease nurse; counselling; NDIS; healthy tucker talks; mindfulness; and, alcohol and other drug talks.

LCHS Aboriginal regional development officer Karina Crutch said many Aboriginal people were denied the same access to healthcare that non-Indigenous Australians take for granted.

She said despite a decade of government promises and reports the gap in health and life expectancy between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other Australians is widening.