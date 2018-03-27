Home News Closing the health gap

Closing the health gap

Posted on by editor
West Gippsland Healthcare Group Aboriginal liaison officer Troy Jennings pedals the blender bike to create a smoothie for Constance Harrison of Warragul.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group Aboriginal liaison officer Troy Jennings pedals the blender bike to create a smoothie for Constance Harrison of Warragul.

Health equality for Indigenous Australians came under the spotlight at a Close The Gap event in Drouin last week.

National Close the Gap Day is an opportunity to send governments a clear message that Australians value health equality as a fundamental right for all.

Latrobe Community Health Service, West Gippsland Healthcare Group and Ramahyuck in Drouin hosted the day to provide Indigenous community members with health advice and services.

A wide range of activities and information were available including a smoothie blender bike; how to quit smoking; chronic disease nurse; counselling; NDIS; healthy tucker talks; mindfulness; and, alcohol and other drug talks.

LCHS Aboriginal regional development officer Karina Crutch said many Aboriginal people were denied the same access to healthcare that non-Indigenous Australians take for granted.

She said despite a decade of government promises and reports the gap in health and life expectancy between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other Australians is widening.

    Tagged with:
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature