10,000 sign petition

More than 10,000 people have called for a new West Gippsland Hospital on a greenfield site.

A petition including more than 10,000 signatures was presented to Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood on Friday.

More than 150 signed letters, that were tear sheets from The Gazette, also will be sent to Health Minister Jill Hennessy reinforcing the petition’s message.

The “WTF – Where’s The Funding” community campaign was launched just three weeks ago.

The petition calls on the state government to fund a new hospital, on hospital owned land at Drouin East, in the May budget.

“This is a matter of urgency. Our 110-year-old hospital is past its use by date and population in the region is soaring. The need is here. The planning is complete. The land is ready for our new hospital to be developed,” the petition state.

Community action group spokesperson, retired anaesthetist Rob Sinnett, said the 10,000 signatures were evidence of the passion people have for their hospital.

“People are passionate about this, they care. They don’t want more money spent on the existing hospital.

Dr Sinnett said the community action group was overwhelmed by the community’s response to the petition.

“We thought 3000 to 4000 – but to get 10,000 is quite amazing, it shows the level of support for this.