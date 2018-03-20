Photo sends message

A picture is worth a thousand words and that was certainly the case on Saturday morning in Civic Park, Warragul.

Hundreds of people took part in a large community photograph to send a visual message to the state government asking “Where’s the funding for a new West Gippsland Hospital?”

Campaign co-ordinator Rob Sinnett said community members really got behind the photograph.

“There were lots of age groups represented. It affects everyone in the community and the message we keep hearing is don’t spend any more money on the current hospital,” Dr Sinnett said.

If you couldn't be part of the photograph, you can still support the campaign by signing the petition which is being circulated at businesses, clubs, cafés, and many venues across West Gippsland.