Hammond makes it eight

Posted on
Drouin Golf Club’s champions were, from left, Lachie Bambridge, Danny Gorman, Ryan Hammond, David Grafton and Bob Batten.

Ryan Hammond has taken out his eighth Drouin club championship title after the final round was completed on Saturday.

Hammond’s scores of 69, 72 and 70 for a 211 total finished him a convincing 14 shots clear of the pack.

The B grade champion came from the clouds on the final day, with Danny Gorman shooting a fantastic 79 off the stick to finish on 255 to edge out Jason Brain by a shot.

Bob Batten played some extremely consistent golf, shooting three rounds of 87 to finish on 261 and be the runaway victor in C grade.

In D grade, David Grafton took a big lead into the last round and was never seriously challenged. His 293 total gave him a dominant eight-shot victory.

