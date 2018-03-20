Davis takes train

Train commuters from Gippsland got an on-the-spot chance to put their case for improved V/Line services when Shadow Public Transport Minister David Davis took a return Melbourne-Traralgon trip last Thursday.

The 4.16pm service he caught from Southern Cross station was, in Mr Davis’ words, “virtually choc-a-bloc” and by the time it reached Warragul was running about 11 minutes later than its scheduled arrival.

He said the main issues raised with him were capacity of trains, frequency of services especially at peak travel times for workers, reliability and punctuality as well as, in the current periods of construction work in the metropolitan network, the adequacy of replacement road coach arrangements.

The Gazette joined Mr Davis, Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood and convenor of the Gippsland V/Line Users’ Group Natalie Thorne for the Garfield-Warragul leg of the trip.