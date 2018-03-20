The show was supported by Leading Edge Genetics.

Judge Daniel Bacon from Northern Victoria praised the quality of the entries.

The show featured 51 head of cattle and handler classes attracted more than 30 entries.

The Gippsland Dairy Youth Group hosted its annual dairy youth show at Logan Park on Saturday, March 10.

