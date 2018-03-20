The Gippsland Dairy Youth Group hosted its annual dairy youth show at Logan Park on Saturday, March 10.
The show featured 51 head of cattle and handler classes attracted more than 30 entries.
Judge Daniel Bacon from Northern Victoria praised the quality of the entries.
The show was supported by Leading Edge Genetics.
Results:
Champion handler- Zali Deenen.
All Breeds Junior Champion- Mackie Family- Burn Brae Mojo Caramel.
All Breeds Junior Reserve Champion- Deenen Family- Arrowlea Soloman Candy.
All Breeds Senior Champion- KingsVille Jerseys- KingsVille Petunia 98.
All Breeds Senior Reserve Champion- Aitken Farms- Aitken Farms BW Karbala Bonita.
Supreme Champion Heifer- Dylan McDonald- Lightning Ridge Archrival Jane-ET.