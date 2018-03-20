Bushfire under control

A fire in steep bushland near Seaview was brought under control on Sunday night, eight days after it started.

Known as the McDonalds Track fire, it destroyed 254 hectares of bush and pine plantation. It has been contained after hard work by Country Fire Authority volunteers assisted by firefighters from DWELP and Hancocks Plantation Victoria. Some farmland was burnt but there was no damage to houses or sheds.

Incident controller Craig Ferguson has warned local residents that the fire will smoulder for months.

He said some trees and areas of peat will smoulder “for a very long time”.

“Once the area is blacked out you will still see wisps of smoke from trees that are not properly extinguished.”

Fire patrols will continue to monitor the area.