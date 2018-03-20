Buln Buln are premiers

Warragul and District Cricket Association grand finals were completed in all but one grade at the weekend despite rain on Sunday threatening to take matches into reserve days this weekend.

Having bounced back with a strong season following the disappointment of missing finals last year, Buln Buln ensured its efforts in division one was not wasted with a complete performance with both bat and ball seeing them to comfortable victory over perennial finalists Hallora.

Having dropped down a division for season 2017-18, Neerim District found success in taking out the division two premiership.

The Stags overcame some early wobbles with the bat to post a competitive total, which they were able to comfortably defend.