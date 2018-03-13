The long dry

Barely a green tinge on farmland around West Gippsland is telling a grim story for farmers and tank owners.

It has been more than 40 days since areas of West Gippsland experienced a decent downpour of rain and forecasts indicate it may be another 10 days before we see anything more than 1mm.

Water cartage contractors are the busiest they have been for years and farmers are desperately trying to find answers as dam levels drop and the little pasture they had dries out.

West Gippsland recorded 112mm of rain in December, enough to fill most people’s tanks.

Another 44mm on January 13 and 14 helped to keep the grass growing and tanks full.

But since then, the situation has grown grim and one local farmer said “water is becoming scarce.”

Tetoora Rd dairy farmer Mick Butterworth said he installed two new tanks last year and while he hadn’t yet bought water, he was saving water.

“The dams are down but I haven’t had to buy water yet. Water is becoming scarce but we are hanging in there,” he said.