Strong sisterhood

Women were encouraged to support each other within their sisterhood and encourage each other with a smile at an International Women’s Day event at Lardner Park on Thursday.

About 300 women attended the event, organised by Women in Gippsland.

Guest speaker Ruth McGowan encouraged women to support each other as sisters in a powerful sisterhood with diverse backgrounds.

She said she had lots of sisters in her sisterhood including Muslim, refugees and the LGBTI community.

Ms McGowan said seeing 300 women together in the room was powerful.

“When women get together there is amazing energy in the room…when we get together things happen.

Ms McGowan said a recent world economic forum indicated it would be 217 years begore gender parody is achieved.