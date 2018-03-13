Home Sport Longwarry win Tuesday pennant

Longwarry defeated Traralgon to win the division four Tuesday pennant. Pictured back row from left Gerry Wakefield, Eddie Bluck, Laurel Purvis front row Lorna Sheedy, Fred Pitcher, Eileen Sparks, John Watts, Judy Eastwell and Vicki Hanks.

Longwarry’s Tuesday pennant team have taken out the divison four West Gippsland Bowls Division mid-week grand final, comfortably accounting for Traralgon by 21 shots.

Longwarry were able to turn the tables after falling to Traralgon in the second semi final two weeks ago.

The match was played in perfect conditions at Yarragon. The club thanked Yarragon’s small team of volunteers for producing a great green.

It is possible that the Longwarry team could move up a division next season should they be able to recruit more women.

Results:

Longwarry 56 defeated Traralgon 35:

Eddie Bluck, Fred Pitcher, Eileen Sparks and Judy Eastwell (skip) defeated J Hale’s team 23/20.

Longwarry got off to a flying start and by end 17 were leading by 17 shots.

 

