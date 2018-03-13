Home Sport Cricket finals action

Cricket finals action

Posted on by editor
Nick Harper made 37 to be a lynchpin of Drouin’s innings during the division one semi final against Hallora. Despite his best efforts, the Kangaroos advanced to another division one grand final.

 

In finals cricket, the outcome of an entire game can rest on just a few moments, and this proved true on the weekend with Buln Buln claiming a one-wicket win with just three deliveries remaining in the game.

Having watched as the out-of-form Drouin line-up had posted a competitive total on day one of proceedings, it was always going to be a tight result – especially with Dale Weller producing a typically parsimonious display.

On day one, Nick Harper (37), and Damon Healy (39) were the lynchpins of the Drouin innings, and ensured that despite some wobbles with the bat of late that the Hawks would post total that could challenge the Lyrebirds.

Bryce Monahan was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 2-41 from his 18 overs – while Ricky McKerrow claimed 1-32 off 18.

