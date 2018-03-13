Cricket finals action

In finals cricket, the outcome of an entire game can rest on just a few moments, and this proved true on the weekend with Buln Buln claiming a one-wicket win with just three deliveries remaining in the game.

Having watched as the out-of-form Drouin line-up had posted a competitive total on day one of proceedings, it was always going to be a tight result – especially with Dale Weller producing a typically parsimonious display.

On day one, Nick Harper (37), and Damon Healy (39) were the lynchpins of the Drouin innings, and ensured that despite some wobbles with the bat of late that the Hawks would post total that could challenge the Lyrebirds.

Bryce Monahan was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 2-41 from his 18 overs – while Ricky McKerrow claimed 1-32 off 18.