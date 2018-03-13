Call for hospital funds

Members of a community campaign lobbying the state government for funding for a new West Gippsland Hospital have one simple request – sign the petition.

Hundreds of petitions have been placed in shops and offices throughout Warragul, Drouin, Neerim South and Trafalgar with the aim of getting thousands of signatures.

The completed petition will be presented in State Parliament by Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood on March 27. Completed petition forms must be back with the organising committee by March 23 for collation.

As forms are completed they can be handed in to The Gazette office, 97 Queen St, Warragul. A copy of the petition is also available at the front counter for signing.

The petition calls on the government to acknowledge the planning for the new West Gippsland Hospital and fund the project in the May state budget.

“This is a matter of urgency. Our 100-year-old hospital is past its use by date and population in the region is soaring. The need is here. The planning is complete. The land is ready for our new hospital to be developed,” the petition says.