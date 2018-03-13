Bushland burns

An out of control bushfire at Seaview has burnt through hundreds of hectares at the base of Mt Worth National Park.

The fire started on Saturday night in Daffs Track and police believe it was deliberately lit.

Hundreds of firefighters from across West Gippsland fought all weekend to contain the fire which is burning in bushland and sections of pine plantation near McDonalds Trk and Daffs Trk.

A community meeting yesterday afternoon was told communities were not under threat but air and ground crews were working hard to control the blaze.

CFA incident controller Craig Ferguson said they had a lot of aircraft working on the fire, concentrating to bring it under control in the next two days before weather conditions heat up again. He said the benign and cooler temperatures yesterday meant there was no threat to communities.

Strike team leader Rob Auchterlone of Dumbalk CFA said hard work by CFA volunteers on Saturday night had established containment lines on the north and south flanks and part of the western flank.

Several homes on Petersons Rd, Ellinbank were under threat on Saturday night.