Home Sport Talented netballers spotted

Talented netballers spotted

Posted on by editor
Warragul District Netball Association athletes Hollie Smith and Ondine Olsson have been invited to take part in the Gippsland Institute of Sport Netball Academy.  Pictured, from left, are Fiona Cathcart, Hollie Smith, WDNA president Karen Romano, Ondine Olsson and Karen Dellar.

Warragul District Netball Association athletes Hollie Smith and Ondine Olsson have been invited to take part in the Gippsland Institute of Sport Netball Academy.  Pictured, from left, are Fiona Cathcart, Hollie Smith, WDNA president Karen Romano, Ondine Olsson and Karen Dellar.

Two athletes from Warragul District Netball Association have been invited to take part in the Gippsland Institute of Sport Netball Academy.

Netballers Hollie Smith and Ondine Olsson were invited to the institute’s development squad after being identified through participation in representative netball tournaments across Gippsland.

Hollie and Ondine have played representative netball through 13 and under and 15 and under age groups in local winter competition.

The representative championships for Gippsland were held in Traralgon last year, where Hollie and Ondine were talent spotted for invite to the GIS Netball Academy.

Hollie has been selected for the academy’s development squad, while Ondine has been invited to the Dare to Develop a Diamond program.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature