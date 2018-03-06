Talented netballers spotted

Two athletes from Warragul District Netball Association have been invited to take part in the Gippsland Institute of Sport Netball Academy.

Netballers Hollie Smith and Ondine Olsson were invited to the institute’s development squad after being identified through participation in representative netball tournaments across Gippsland.

Hollie and Ondine have played representative netball through 13 and under and 15 and under age groups in local winter competition.

The representative championships for Gippsland were held in Traralgon last year, where Hollie and Ondine were talent spotted for invite to the GIS Netball Academy.

Hollie has been selected for the academy’s development squad, while Ondine has been invited to the Dare to Develop a Diamond program.