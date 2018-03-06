Home News Sick of Waiting

Sick of Waiting

Retired anaesthetist Rob Sinnett (centre) is leading the Sick of Waiting Action Team with (from left) Anne Curtin, Ormond Pearson, John Davine, Erika McInerney, Kirsten Finger (holding Nate), Kerry Elliott, John Roberts and Ruth Jones.

A community driven campaign is sending a clear message to the state government that they are “Sick of Waiting” for a new West Gippsland Hospital.

The community action group is urging residents to lobby the state government for a funding commitment in May’s budget to build a new hospital on a greenfield site at Drouin East.

The campaign is calling for “people power” to make a new hospital a reality in the state budget rather than it becoming an election issue.

Leading the campaign, retired anaesthetist Rob Sinnett said $300 million was a lot of money but “enough is enough.”

“Yes, it’s a lot of money but not doing it would be a disgrace.  This must happen.

