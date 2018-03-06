A community driven campaign is sending a clear message to the state government that they are “Sick of Waiting” for a new West Gippsland Hospital.

The community action group is urging residents to lobby the state government for a funding commitment in May’s budget to build a new hospital on a greenfield site at Drouin East.

The campaign is calling for “people power” to make a new hospital a reality in the state budget rather than it becoming an election issue.

Leading the campaign, retired anaesthetist Rob Sinnett said $300 million was a lot of money but “enough is enough.”

“Yes, it’s a lot of money but not doing it would be a disgrace. This must happen.