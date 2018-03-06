Rotary support TIMP

More than 100 people attended Warragul Rotary Club’s annual business dinner at the Warragul Country Club last week.

Guest speaker was Committee for Gippsland chief executive Mary Aldred.

The event was a fundraiser for the Ice Meltdown Project with a cheque for $3000 presented to coordinator Janice Ablett.

Ms Aldred address was titled “Our region, our future securing our economic future for Baw Baw and the Latrobe Valley”.

Ms Aldred has been working for the organisation for seven years, taking on the role as a 27-year-old.

The organisation began with just 10 members and now has 110.

She said she had learned through her role that if you embraced Gippsland, Gippsland would embrace you.