Longwarry win premiership

Longwarry had a convincing 39-shot win to claim the division three premiership and earn elevation into division two for the 2018/19 season.

Played in perfect conditions for lawn bowls, Longwarry won three rinks and drew one to win the premiership.

Simon Counsel, Grant Pask, Ian Peterson and Russell White (skip) defeated Neil Ellery’s team 32/10.

Longwarry totally dominated this rink. Playing well as a team, they didn’t give RSL a look in as they extended their lead throughout the day and won by 22 shots. The big win earned them overall best rink for the day.