Longwarry win premiership

Longwarry skip Trevor Eastwell bowls during the division three grand final at Trafalgar on Saturday.  His rink won 27/18 to help his team to an overall 39-shot victory. 

Longwarry had a convincing 39-shot win to claim the division three premiership and earn elevation into division two for the 2018/19 season.

Division three: Longwarry 116 defeated Traralgon RSL 77.

Played in perfect conditions for lawn bowls, Longwarry won three rinks and drew one to win the premiership.

Simon Counsel, Grant Pask, Ian Peterson and Russell White (skip) defeated Neil Ellery’s team 32/10.

Longwarry totally dominated this rink.  Playing well as a team, they didn’t give RSL a look in as they extended their lead throughout the day and won by 22 shots.  The big win earned them overall best rink for the day.

