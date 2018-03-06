Home News Kokoda experience ahead

Kokoda experience ahead

At the announcement of the George Collins Kokoda Award are (from left) trek leader Bernie Rowell, Declan Bagot and Shaye Symes from Marist Sion College, Andrea Benc of Trafalgar High School and Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood.

Local year 11 students Declan Bagot, Andrea Benc and Shaye Symes will tackle the Kokoda Track after winning the George Collins Kokoda Award.

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood announced the three award recipients during an afternoon tea attended by family, teachers and sponsors.

“It’s a pretty special day for the students today, but it’s just the first day in what will be a great experience,” said Mr Blackwood.  “It will never leave you.  Once you conquer the track, there’s nothing in life you can’t take on and conquer if you chose to.”

Declan and Shaye attend Marist Sion College and Andrea is a student of Trafalgar High School.

