Hot weather for show

Lily Bawden of Drouin, with “Grace”, placed first in the dairy cattle junior leader competition at the Warragul Show.

Warm weather was a highlight for this year’s Warragul Show held on Saturday and Sunday.

A crowd turned out for the many activities on Saturday and Saturday night while horse entries were high on Sunday.

Secretary Tonnie Schipper said the hot weather on Saturday affected some events including dancing presentations and the agility dogs.

She said the crowd was steady all day increasing in the evening.

“After the fireworks very few people stayed,” she said.

Warragul Police senior sergeant Anne-Marie Stevens said the show crowd was well behaved and there were no arrests.

“We were pleased with the crowd on Saturday night,” she said.

Ms Schipper said entries in both the dairy and beef sections were high and there also was a good display of goats.

