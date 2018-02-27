Young family supported

The local community has donated more than $25,000 to the young family of a Longwarry man killed in a motorbike collision at Gembrook last weekend.

Bradley Buckland, aged 30, was described as “your typical country man, easy going, hardworking and loyal”.

He is survived by his wife Sarah, aged 29, and three young daughters, five-year-old Payton, three-year-old Evelyn and 10-month-old Skye.

Friend Melissa McCoy set up a “Go Fund Me” page and donations quickly reached $20,000 in two days. As of yesterday, 229 people had donated $24,565 to the young family, which Ms McCoy described as “amazing”.

Ms McCoy said Mrs Buckland was still in shock and “she’s getting a lot of support”.