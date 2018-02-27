Home News Young family supported

Young family supported

Posted on by editor
Longwarry man Bradley Buckland, aged 30, was killed in a motorbike collision in Gembrook leaving his wife Sarah and three daughters (from left) 10-month-old Skye, three-year-old Evelyn and five-year-old Payton without a husband and father.

Longwarry man Bradley Buckland, aged 30, was killed in a motorbike collision in Gembrook leaving his wife Sarah and three daughters (from left) 10-month-old Skye, three-year-old Evelyn and five-year-old Payton without a husband and father.

The local community has donated more than $25,000 to the young family of a Longwarry man killed in a motorbike collision at Gembrook last weekend.

Bradley Buckland, aged 30, was described as “your typical country man, easy going, hardworking and loyal”.

He is survived by his wife Sarah, aged 29, and three young daughters, five-year-old Payton, three-year-old Evelyn and 10-month-old Skye.

Friend Melissa McCoy set up a “Go Fund Me” page and donations quickly reached $20,000 in two days.  As of yesterday, 229 people had donated $24,565 to the young family, which Ms McCoy described as “amazing”.

Ms McCoy said Mrs Buckland was still in shock and “she’s getting a lot of support”.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature