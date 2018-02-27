Teen dies after crash

A teenage girl who died following a crash in Longwarry on Wednesday has been described by the Drouin Secondary College school community as “compassionate and generous.”

Georgia Larsen, 15 of Garfield, died in hospital on Wednesday after being airlifted to Melbourne with life threatening injuries suffered in a single vehicle collision earlier that day.

She is the youngest daughter of Shannon and Tracey of Garfield.

The DSC school community was in shock last week at the loss of a friend and student who they described as “vivacious, sparkly and enthusiastic.”

A “Go Fund Me” page also has been set up by Georgia’s Drouin McDonald’s work colleagues and school friends to raise money for her family.