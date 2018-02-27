Meals for those in need

Struggling families and individuals will benefit from a community project to provide freshly cooked nutritious meals.

Frankies café in Warragul, in conjunction with Baw Baw Combined Churches Food Relief, has begun a community kitchen making quiches once a week.

Once the café has closed on Wednesday a busy band of volunteers arrive to prepare quiches. From 6pm until 9pm they make hundreds of quiches that will be distributed the following day.

Frankies proprietor Geoff Manson said the beauty of the project was its two-fold gains. Food for needy people and reducing food which would go to landfill.

Mr Manson said in the food industry there was a lot of waste. He said perfectly good food was discarded every day. It might simply be double yoked eggs or carrots that were not perfectly formed.