Eastwell is stellar

Brent Eastwell’s stellar season continued on Saturday, with his three-wicket haul helping to well and truly put Buln’s division one team in the box-seat before play was abandoned due to inclement weather.

Ellinbank had elected to bat after winning the toss but may well have rued that decision at the close of play, with the Eagles top and middle order failing to adjust to the disciplined approach of the Buln bowlers.

Ricky McKerrow (1-15 from 9.1) and Jackson Noonan (1-16 off seven) made inroads with the new-ball, removing Troy Ferguson for four and Farthing for six, and Eastwell continued to apply the pressure; removing Michael Masterson (six), Daniel Pandolfo (18) and Nick Fairbank (two) to have Ellinbank reeling at 5-50.