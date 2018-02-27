Home News Ashton finds teddy

Ashton finds teddy

Three-year-old Ashton Honeyman of Drouin, currently in hospital recovering from a ruptured appendix, is reunited with his beloved “Charlie Bear” after the efforts of Warragul Linen Service.

A young Drouin boy has been reunited with his much-loved teddy thanks to staff at the Warragul Linen Service

Ashton Honeymoon was a patient at Monash Children’s Hospital, Clayton when his Charlie Bear was “lost” amidst the linen when his bed was changed.

Ashton’s aunt Kelleigh Summersgill turned to social media in the search for Charlie Bear.

Kelleigh praised more than 500 people for sharing her social media post and Warragul Linen Service staff who, upon seeing the post, searched everywhere for the teddy.

Kelleigh was an emotional aunty when she picked up “Charlie Bear” and incredible thankful to the Warragul Linen Service staff.

“Upon arriving in Ashton’s room, his eyes lit up seeing Charlie,” she said.  “I have a very strong feeling he won’t be leaving Ashton’s side.”

