Skatepark lobbying pays off

Young people from Yarragon’s growing skateboard, rollerblade, scooter and BMX community will soon be able to showcase all the latest tricks at a new skate park, with the state government providing a $221,250 grant to build it.

The project will see construction of a 405m2 unique plaza style skatepark to cater for beginners to intermediate skill levels, including associated amenities in the open space at Howard Park.

The total project cost is estimated to be $295,000 with the balance to be funded through Baw Baw Shire’s capital works program

The facility will feature a quarter-pipe, china bank, volcano, rails, ramps, banks, bowls and more, providing an ideal space for local events, competitions, practice and play.

Tender documents for the project were released this week, with a possible project commencement in May subject to contractor availability.