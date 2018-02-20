Kmart for Warragul?

Development of a Kmart store as part of a new $25 million retail precinct in Warragul may only depend on rezoning the land.

Currently zoned for a bulky goods precinct, Baw Baw Shire Council will request Planning Minister Richard Wynne fast tracks a land rezoning to allow retail development on the site on the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drv.

A representative for the developer confirmed to council last week that Kmart and Bunnings were both “board approved” for tenancy and there was “potential” for a Dan Murphy’s store.

The development will create 292 full time equivalent jobs and could be open within 18 months if everything goes to plan.

On behalf of the developer, Tom McInerney told council a Kmart and full line Bunnings store had been “board approved” with business cases completed.

He said signing leases were subject to planning approval being received.

Mr McInerney said Dan Murphy’s was not part of their submission. “We don’t have them signed but there is potential to have them,” he said.