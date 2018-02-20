An exceptional century from John Perry marked day two of proceedings between Buln Buln and Drouin on Saturday, but not even his stunning unbeaten 137 could help the Hawks to victory, with the Lyrebirds extending their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 77-run victory.

Having watched as Paul Timewell and Nick Harper departed the crease early in the Drouin run-chase, Perry settled in for the long haul – batting for almost the entire afternoon in pursuit of victory.

He combined with Damon Healy (who compiled a neat 55) for a 103-run third wicket stand that briefly raised hopes of a successful run chase, but the sheer size of the target proved too much for the middle and lower order to handle.

Perry played almost a lone-hand in the latter part of the day and reached his first century for Drouin, continuing on to finish with 137*. Jackson Noonan (2-49 from 16) and Brent Eastwell (2-38 off 18) were the pick of the bowlers for Buln, with the Lyrebirds almost guaranteeing they will finish on top of the division one table following their win.