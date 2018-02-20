Clash over barriers

The continuing installation of thousands of kilometres of wire rope barriers alongside roads have set the State government and Opposition on a collision course.

The construction program is on course for a head-on clash ahead of the state election later this year.

The (Labor) government is committed to flexible barriers on the grounds that they are proven to save lives while the Opposition (Liberal and Nationals) has said it will put out the stop sign if it wins the election.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy claimed the multi-million dollar program had been bungled and would be suspended and reviewed if the Coalition was elected to government.

And Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood said more than two months after the required date for responses to questions put on notice in parliament Roads and Road Safety Minister Luke Donnellan had not yet answered his inquiries.

Mr Donnellan, however, was prepared to state the case for the barriers to The Gazette last week describing the Liberal Party position as a “new low”.

The barriers save lives; simple as that, he said.