Camp prepares Storm

Gippsland Storm Elite Development Netball Club recently had its annual fitness camp at Allambee Camp, just south of Yarragon in the Strzelecki Ranges.

Including coaches’ players and support staff, close to 100 people attended the camp in preparation for the 2018 netball season.

Eight squads of netballers were challenged and put through their paces during the first weekend at the start of February.

During interviews with television media, head coach Simon O’Shanassy explained that the focus of the camp was to build teamwork, discipline and the opportunity for the netballers to challenge themselves both physically and mentally to push themselves to a higher level.