Swimming champs coup

Warragul Swimming Club has pulled off a coup being chosen to host next year’s Victorian Country Swimming Championships at the town’s new swimming complex.

Just 15 months after the $14 million project at the Warragul Leisure Centre to build a modern 50-metre competition pool and upgrade the indoor pool was opened officials from Vic Swim have given the venue their “tick” to stage the major country competition next year.

The championships to be held over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Australia Day long weekend in January are expected to attract between 700 and 800 swimmers from the 47 country swimming clubs from across the state.

WSC committee member Simon Griffin, who was heavily involved in Warragul’s bid to be selected as host, said studies undertaken after recent championships show they generate at least $500,000 in direct economic benefit to the host area and another $500,000 indirectly.

Several thousand family members, spectators and team officials will also travel to Warragul.