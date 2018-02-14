Golden bolt marks milestone

A giant golden spanner has been used to tighten the final bolt on a 7.5 tonne beam that will support new balcony seating in the redeveloped West Gippsland Arts Centre.

The steel framework forms the structural support for the new balcony seating that will “complete this vision” of the original arts centre design.

The 1.2 metre high beam was constructed in three sections, each weighing 2.5 tonnes each, that were lifted and lowered into position by cranes. It will now form the major support for the balcony seating which will increase the auditorium’s overall capacity to 750 seats, with about 165 of those in the balcony..

The $13.4 million redevelopment project is well on its way to completion and the first users of the facility were on hand on Thursday to make sure works were on track for their August performances.

Wielding the giant golden spanner, mayor Joe Gauci was assisted by West Gippsland Music and Drama Eisteddfod representatives and Warragul Regional College students who will stage the first two shows when the arts centre reopens.