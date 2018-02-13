Street facelift begins

Works began last night on the $1.3 million facelift of Palmerston St, Warragul that will create a community square type atmosphere.

A major feature of the works will be conversion of the two way roadway to one way traffic east bound between Victoria and Smith Sts.

The one way traffic will be introduced within the next few weeks following a weekend of works that will transform the street.

Late last year, Baw Baw Shire Council accepted a tender from Mad Cat Constructions to continue its central business district streetscape works.

The final design, developed with extensive consultation with the project reference group and community, aims to create improved safety and accessibility for property owners.

The works are part of a $4.5 million package of works to improve Warragul’s central business district and have already included streetscape works in Smith St and two new roundabouts in Mason St.

The works have been designed to reinvigorate the retail heart of Warragul with a focus on pedestrian friendly designs and traffic movements.