One day victory

Buln Buln defeated Hallora in the one-day final. Pictured back row from left Dave Armour ( team manager) Jarryd Kilday, Corey Jagoe, Reece Campbell, Brent Eastwell (man of match), Lochie Jagoe, Jackson Noonan, front row Rhys Holdsworth, Bryce Monahan (captain) Jack Paull, James Ireland,Jack Armour, Andrew Burdett (12th man).

A stunning century from Brent Eastwell has helped Buln Buln claim the division 1 one-day flag on a day where bat well and truly dominated ball.

Eastwell strode to the crease with the score 2-45 early in the piece, after Jack Armour (one) and Rhys Holdsworth (a brisk 22) had been dismissed – and wasted little time in continuing the attack on the Halloran bowlers.

Having found a willing partner in Jack Paull – who compiled a run-a-ball 75 – Eastwell launched a blistering assault that quickly saw the run-rate rise.

Belting 12 fours and a six, the all-rounder made 100 from just 77 balls, and the partnership between Eastwell and Paull tallied 153, with the Kangaroos attack seemingly helpless to stop their scoring.

