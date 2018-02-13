One day victory

A stunning century from Brent Eastwell has helped Buln Buln claim the division 1 one-day flag on a day where bat well and truly dominated ball.

Eastwell strode to the crease with the score 2-45 early in the piece, after Jack Armour (one) and Rhys Holdsworth (a brisk 22) had been dismissed – and wasted little time in continuing the attack on the Halloran bowlers.

Having found a willing partner in Jack Paull – who compiled a run-a-ball 75 – Eastwell launched a blistering assault that quickly saw the run-rate rise.

Belting 12 fours and a six, the all-rounder made 100 from just 77 balls, and the partnership between Eastwell and Paull tallied 153, with the Kangaroos attack seemingly helpless to stop their scoring.