Ironman challenge

According to Warragul’s Heidi Gratton, the whole sport of triathlon and Ironman is contagious and she blames her addiction on the local Wild Dog Triathlon Club.

Well, that is her explanation for firing up for the Ironman 70.3 Geelong Sunday.

Heidi remembers a time before triathlon when she just enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, doing bit of mountain biking and laps swimming for fitness but nothing too eventful and definitely never competitive.

Then the friendly folk at Wild Dog Triathlon Club introduced her to the world of swim/ride/run.

“In 2015, a friend and I started at the local Wild Dog triathlon club doing the 'fun' distance tri, just wanting to have a go at something different to keep fit that was social and family friendly,” Heidi said.

“I had also started Parkrun three months prior and in those days a 5km run was a huge challenge and an achievement to finish without walking.

“But then you meet other 'friends' at the tri club and the real challenges begin.