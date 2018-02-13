Ficifolia celebrations

Thirty years on and Drouin’s Ficifolia Festival has continued to draw large crowds and community support over the past week.

The 30th anniversary was celebrated with a week long program that culminated in the traditional parade day on Saturday and plenty of activities for the whole family.

Festival organising committee president Jess Murphy said there was a threat of bad weather on Saturday but luckily the storm passed through and no events were cancelled.

“It all went really well and it was the largest turnout to the parade in years for the 30th anniversary.

“It’s all about the families…it was really good to see it all come together on Saturday night for the outdoor movie and fireworks.

“There has been a lot of feedback on social media that people were absolutely thrilled with the events through the week and people learnt a lot about the groups that participated,” she said.