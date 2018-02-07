Junior title for Felicity

Seaview cyclist Felicity Waddell is looking forward to mixing it in open races after securing a state title in her final year as a junior.

The Marist Sion College Warragul student, who trains at both the Warragul and Leongatha cycling clubs, took out the junior road series and was presented with her trophy in Melbourne during the Herald Sun Tour recently.

The series is a new initiative, modelled on the highly successful format of the Victorian Road Series.

With the series taking in stages at Mount Buffalo, Leongatha, Ararat, Casey Fields and Bendigo during the course of the year, Felicity came out on top in the under 17B women’s class.

More than 250 young cyclists took part in the series, which concluded with road races at Newbridge and Harcourt North.

With each stage taking in between 60 and 70km, the final stage included an impressive hill climb.

Felicity said she was pleased to take her first road series win at state level.

“I did the winter track series prior, but that was my first-time racing,” she said.