Big tree crowned a champion

Two local trees have been added to the National Register of Big Trees, with a Ficifolia tree in Rokeby declared a national champion.

A delegation of Friends of Drouin Trees had met with register co-ordinator Derek McIntosh to measure the Settlement Giant in Drouin, before a conversation about other tree species led to the measurement of the tree in Rokeby.

In his National Register of Big Trees, Derek uses a formula derived from conservation advocacy body American Forests to calculate a point figure for each tree. The formula is circumference (inches) plus height (feet) plus one quarter crown spread (feet).

With a circumference of 10.15m, height of 35m and crown of 33m, the Settlement Giant “scored a massive 541 points to qualify for the register.

The branch to the side, which grew out about 60 years ago, was not included in the calculations.

“It was originally thought to be a multi-trunk tree, but that was not the case and Derek just measured around it,” Keith Cook said.

“It qualified for the register and we’re quite excited.”

Mr Cook said Derek’s interest in Drouin’s Ficifolia trees led to a second tree visit at Rokeby.

“Derek was asking about other species and liked the Ficifolia’s flowering in Drouin.

“I mentioned the largest one that I knew of was in Rokeby.”