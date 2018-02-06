Warriors through to CBL final

The Warragul Warriors men have won through to the Country Basketball League Gippsland division grand final after defeating the Churchill Blue Devils at Warragul Leisure Cenrte on Saturday night.

With a full squad to pick from, the Warriors were able to maintain the form that saw them drop only one match throughout the home and away season.

Having had the measure of the Blue Devils throughout the season, the Warriors held the edge to win a tight semi final, 86-74.

Semi-final match details were not available at time of going to print.

Following last year’s grand final disappointment, the Warriors have been building and will be confident of carrying their strong form to Saturday night’s grand final against the Moe Meteors at the neutrtal courts of Traralgon.

The Warragul Association had applied for the CBL grand final, but were ultimately rejected due to inferior facilities.

The Meteors advanced to the grand final following a comfortable 17-point win over the Maffra Eagles, 78-61.

The last time the two teams met, the Warriors prevailed in a tight contest at home, 72-63.