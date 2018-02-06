Inspector has community focus

Building close relationships between police and the wider community will be a focus for new Baw Baw police services area inspector Alison Crombie.

Ms Crombie joined the police force in 1981 during an era of a very different style of policing, particularly for women.

In fact, her career was delayed for a period when Victoria Police were “not taking any more women” so she took on a job with the Federal Police until female recruitment resumed.

“There have been lots of hurdles and it has certainly changed for the better…but there is still a long way to go.”

A career in the police force appealed to Ms Crombie because she wanted to serve the community.

“I wanted to give back to the community and I am very genuine about that.”

Ms Crombie comes to Baw Baw from the Southern Metro Region where she served three years as road policing inspector based in Dandenong.

Her role within road policing was very strategic focussed and about reducing lives lost on roads.

Ms Crombie, who lives in Cardinia Shire, now welcomes a return to community based policing and connecting with local community members.

“We need the community to be our eyes and ears.