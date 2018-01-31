Home News Honours for Noel’s dairy service

Honours for Noel’s dairy service

Posted on by editor
Prominent Australian dairy industry figure Noel Campbell relaxes at home on the farm at Yannathan after the initial shock of being honoured with being made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO).

Prominent Australian dairy industry figure Noel Campbell relaxes at home on the farm at Yannathan after the initial shock of being honoured with being made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO).

A leading Australian dairy industry figure for most of this century, Yannathan’s Noel Campbell, was made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the Australia Day honours.

The award was “for distinguished service to the primary industry sector, particularly to dairy producers through executive roles with professional bodies, to the milk supply industry and to the community of Victoria.

Mr Campbell said it was “a bit of a shock” when he was advised of the honour; “it came out of the blue”.

He has enjoyed his off-farm involvement in the dairy industry as well as running his 180-hectare property milking 470 cows and credits the support of his wife Ann for enabling him to do both.

    Tagged with:
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature