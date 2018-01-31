Honours for Noel’s dairy service

A leading Australian dairy industry figure for most of this century, Yannathan’s Noel Campbell, was made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the Australia Day honours.

The award was “for distinguished service to the primary industry sector, particularly to dairy producers through executive roles with professional bodies, to the milk supply industry and to the community of Victoria.

Mr Campbell said it was “a bit of a shock” when he was advised of the honour; “it came out of the blue”.

He has enjoyed his off-farm involvement in the dairy industry as well as running his 180-hectare property milking 470 cows and credits the support of his wife Ann for enabling him to do both.