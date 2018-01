A decision by VicRoads to lop a tree in front of a Neerim South property has led to an additional artistic element to the southern exit from the town.

Adjoining property owner Phil Mapleson had contacted VicRoads to have the tree trimmed as it was encroaching on the walking track and his garden.

“It was coming up to its use by date, they came out to look at it and agreed,” Mr Mapleson said.

After agreeing to the concept, Phil’s wife Mary came up with the idea to carve mythical God Odin.