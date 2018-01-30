Home News Volunteers key to awards

Volunteers key to awards

Posted on by editor
Judy Farmer is congratulated by husband John after being named Baw Baw Shire’s citizen of the year.

Judy Farmer is congratulated by husband John after being named Baw Baw Shire’s citizen of the year.

 

 

Community spirit and volunteerism were celebrated at an Australia Day awards ceremony honouring Baw Baw Shire’s top citizens and community groups on Thursday night.

Judy Farmer of Drouin was named citizen of the year, honouring her tireless commitment to the Drouin community, particulalry her environmental focus.

Young citizen of the year was Jacob Bush while former councillor Debbie Brown and Matt Runnalls were both honoured with Australia Day medallions.

Council also awarded a number of community awards including: community event of the year – Warragul Snowfest; community contribution (environmental) – Friends of Drouin’s Tress; and community contribution (cultural) – Baw Baw Arts Alliance.

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood said Australia Day was an opportunity to stop and reflect about ourselves and our community, and what makes Australia so special.

Mr Blackwood said it was a time to reflect on the sacrifices that have been made…and “building on our amazing spirit of volunteerism.”

 

    Tagged with:
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature