Volunteers key to awards

Community spirit and volunteerism were celebrated at an Australia Day awards ceremony honouring Baw Baw Shire’s top citizens and community groups on Thursday night.

Judy Farmer of Drouin was named citizen of the year, honouring her tireless commitment to the Drouin community, particulalry her environmental focus.

Young citizen of the year was Jacob Bush while former councillor Debbie Brown and Matt Runnalls were both honoured with Australia Day medallions.

Council also awarded a number of community awards including: community event of the year – Warragul Snowfest; community contribution (environmental) – Friends of Drouin’s Tress; and community contribution (cultural) – Baw Baw Arts Alliance.

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood said Australia Day was an opportunity to stop and reflect about ourselves and our community, and what makes Australia so special.

Mr Blackwood said it was a time to reflect on the sacrifices that have been made…and “building on our amazing spirit of volunteerism.”