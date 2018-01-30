Sam’s seven wicket haul

Sam Batson claimed some of the more staggering figures ever seen in division one at the weekend, with a seven-wicket haul that decimated the Drouin line-up.

Only dual returns of 8-10 to Simon Gardiner and Thomas Polkinghorne in 2009/10 and 2011/12 respectively come close to the domination displayed by Batson – with the young tyro claiming 7-6 from 23.4 overs of disciplined, accurate, and most of all, fast bowling from the Western Park coach.

Having watched on as Dale Weller snared 7-40 to bundle his side out for 103 last weekend, Batson resumed day two already boasting outrageous figures; having taken 4-3 from 10 overs.

Bowling with the same impressive pace and aggression that has seen him emerge as the premier fast bowler in the Warragul District Cricket Association, Batson delivered dot after dot, wicket after wicket, with the immense build-up of pressure proving far too much for the Hawks line-up.

Dave Burn chimed in with the parsimonious figures of 1-16 from 22, although Sam Russell (1-11 off seven) and Fletcher Kennedy (1-10 from four) leaked runs in a rare period of rest for Batson.