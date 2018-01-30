Call for new station

A new police station for Drouin to enable additional resources and longer operational hours has been identified as a priority by the state opposition.

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood is urging residents to sign the petition that calls for the state government to fund a new police station for Drouin.

Mr Blackwood launched the petition in conjunction with Shadow Police and Community Safety Minister Edward O’Donohue who said the current station was “past its use-by date.”

“Drouin has a rapidly growing population and a new police station with modern facilities would greatly assist Victoria Police officers in carrying out their duties and maintaining community safety,” the petition states.

Mr Blackwood said policing in Drouin was a community concern and as well as a new station being a priority, increased resources for a 24 hour station was long overdue.